Denver Police Officer Brandon Ramos pleads not guilty in July 2022 LoDo shooting

Denver Police Officer Brandon Ramos pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges in connection with a July 2022 shooting in LoDo. Ramos has been charged with shooting a man on a crowded street last summer.

Brandon Ramos Denver District Attorney's Office

The shooting happened on July 17, 2022, at 20th Street and Larimer Street. Seven people were injured in the shooting, including the suspect.

Ramos is facing several counts, including second-degree assault, third-degree assault, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

According to investigators, Ramos and two other officers are seen on multiple bodycam and HALO camera videos shooting at Jordan Waddy after Waddy pulled a handgun from his waistband. From Ramos' position, a crowd of people is behind Waddy, according to a Grand Jury indictment.

credit: CBS

At least one of the five other injured people was shot and witnesses tended to that woman's gunshot wound before help could arrive. According to the indictment, five of the injured victims appear to have been shot by Ramos, but their names are redacted in the indictment.

"Yekalo Weldewihet, Bailey Alexander, and Willis Small IV, three victims of the LoDo shooting, are relieved that a Grand Jury indicted Denver Police Department Officer Brandon Ramos for his reckless actions endangering not only our clients but the Denver community," Denver-based civil rights law firm Rathod | Mohamedbhai LLC said in a January statement. "This is just a small step toward the accountability our community deserves and expects from its law enforcement officers."

Jordan Waddy Denver DA

The two other officers who fired their guns that night were not charged, as the grand jury found their shootings to be legally justified.

Waddy has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including possession of a firearm as a previous offender and third-degree assault. His trial is scheduled to begin in November.