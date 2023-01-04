Denver police officer charged in July LoDo shooting

A Denver police officer who shot a man on a crowded street last summer has been indicted and charged. Six people were injured in the shooting.

The Denver District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it is charging Officer Brandon Ramos with two counts of second-degree assault - reckless, a felony; three counts of third-degree assault - knowing/reckless, a misdemeanor; three counts of third-degree assault - negligence with a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor; one count of prohibited use of a weapon, a misdemeanor; and five counts of reckless endangerment, also a misdemeanor.

Ramos was granted a PR bond.

Denver Police Officer Brandon Ramos Denver Police Department

The District Attorney's Office announced in August a grand jury would investigate the shooting.

"I want to thank the members of the grand jury who have spent many days over the last several months listening to testimony and examining exhibits," said Denver DA Beth McCann. "This is a very serious matter and I appreciate the time and attention each of them devoted to this important decision. The case will now move forward in the courts."

Ramos, along with two other officers, is seen on multiple bodycam and HALO camera videos shooting at Jordan Waddy after Waddy pulls a handgun from his waistband. From Ramos' apparent position, a crowd of people is behind Waddy. The shooting took place on July 17 at 20th Street and Larimer Street.

At least one of the five other injured people was shot and witnesses tended to that woman's gunshot wound before help could arrive.

The two other officers were not charged, as the DA said their shootings were legally justified.

"Police officers make split-second decisions under difficult circumstances on a daily basis, and those decisions are rooted in keeping people safe," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement Wednesday. "While the situation remains an unfortunate one, and it's regrettable that innocent bystanders were injured, I'm surprised to see that the grand jury found the officer's actions involved criminal intent. As there is now a criminal court case regarding this incident, the city cannot provide additional comments until the case is concluded."

A criminal case against Waddy is pending. He's charged with three counts of possession of a firearm as a previous offender, a felony, and one count of third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.