Investigation ongoing as Denver police shoot, wound suspect; 5 others hurt

The man shot by Denver police officers late Saturday night early Sunday morning was no stranger to law enforcement. In 2017, Jordan Waddy was sentenced to five years behind bars after a person was killed in a marijuana deal.

Waddy did not have a gun then and cooperated with authorities, but at 20th and Larimer Streets, as the bars let out early Sunday morning, police say he did have a firearm.

Jordan Waddy Aurora Police

"A gun was recovered, we stated that in the statement and a person was charged with felony menacing," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.

During a fight, police say they saw Waddy lift up his hoody as though he was reaching for a gun. A police document says officers approached him and he pointed a firearm in their direction. Four to six gunshots were heard as Waddy fell to the ground.

Besides Waddy, two men and three women were injured as the officers fired.

Isaak Ryhnes, a witness, told CBS Colorado, "I saw a woman collapse. At first I didn't realize what's happening because people ran off in different directions."

credit: CBS

He added her leg was badly wounded. Police returned to the scene Monday to try to unravel exactly what happened.

Video will help.

"Body worn cameras were on, and our officers who were involved did have born worn cameras on. Additionally there is also going to be halo camera footage from the downtown area," said Armando Salvate the Executive director of the Denver Department of Public Safety.

It should help determine if police fired into a crowd.

Pazen said forensics will help determine the answer to questions, "Is this shrapnel? Is it debris? Is it direct fire? Is it indirect fire?"

Three Denver police officers have been placed on administrative duty during the investigation. Police hope to release more information on Wednesday.