Denver police update investigation into shooting at Paco Sanchez Park

Police in Denver gave an update on the investigation into last week's shooting at Paco Sanchez Park. It all began when police in Denver responded to gunshots near 13th and Lowell Boulevard just before midnight on Feb. 24.

Officers searched the area that led them to Paco Sanchez Park. Officers said they found four juveniles riding scooters in the park and approached the group. One of the officers recognized one of the juveniles, accused in a shooting from earlier that month.

Denver police shot a suspect with a gun near Paco Sanchez Park. CBS

Police said one officer chased that suspect and saw the suspect was holding a gun in his right hand. Investigators said when the suspect didn't respond to orders to drop the gun, the officer fired and shot him.

"I am comfortable with the actions of the officer, I really do believe that he perceived a significant threat, obviously this is a significant threat to our community," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.

The 17-year-old suspect was struck in the leg and expected to recover. Another teen at the park was arrested and faces weapons-related charges.