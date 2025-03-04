Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police update investigation into shooting at Paco Sanchez Park

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police update shooting investigation at Paco Sanchez Park
Denver police update shooting investigation at Paco Sanchez Park 00:34

Police in Denver gave an update on the investigation into last week's shooting at Paco Sanchez Park. It all began when police in Denver responded to gunshots near 13th and Lowell Boulevard just before midnight on Feb. 24. 

Officers searched the area that led them to Paco Sanchez Park. Officers said they found four juveniles riding scooters in the park and approached the group. One of the officers recognized one of the juveniles, accused in a shooting from earlier that month. 

ois-denver-sanchez-park-6vo-transfer-frame-678.jpg
Denver police shot a suspect with a gun near Paco Sanchez Park. CBS

Police said one officer chased that suspect and saw the suspect was holding a gun in his right hand. Investigators said when the suspect didn't respond to orders to drop the gun, the officer fired and shot him. 

"I am comfortable with the actions of the officer, I really do believe that he perceived a significant threat, obviously this is a significant threat to our community," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. 

The 17-year-old suspect was struck in the leg and expected to recover. Another teen at the park was arrested and faces weapons-related charges.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.