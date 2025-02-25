Denver police shoot suspect who pulled out gun, arrest 1, search for 2 other suspects

Watch CBS News
By Jennifer McRae

Denver police officers shoot suspect holding gun, search for 2 others
One suspect has been arrested and one rushed to the hospital while officers search for two additional suspects after a shooting late Monday night. It all began when police in Denver responded to gunshots near 13th and Lowell Boulevard just before midnight. 

Denver police shot a suspect with a gun near Paco Sanchez Park. CBS

They searched the area that led them to Paco Sanchez Park. Officers said they found four men in the park and approached the group.

That's when investigators said the suspects started to run away, one of them dropping a handgun and another pulling out a gun. That's when officers said they fired a number of shots, striking one of the suspects. 

"Officers immediately began to render aid, applying a tourniquet to that individual as the ambulance was en route," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas. 

Police said they are still looking for additional suspects. A description has not been provided. 

A shelter-in-place for the neighborhood surrounding Paco Sanchez Park was lifted around 6 a.m. Tuesday. 

