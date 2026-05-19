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Denver police investigate car crash that damaged home, fence, yard

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Police in Denver investigated a car crash early Tuesday morning, where investigators believe a vehicle crashed, causing massive damage. According to police, officers rushed to the crash scene at 10th Avenue and Perry Street before dawn.

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Denver police investigated a crash involving a vehicle at 10th and Perry. CBS

They found a vehicle that had been involved in a crash with a lot of debris and damage. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries. 

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A home at 10th and Perry suffered damage when a vehicle crashed early Tuesday morning.  CBS

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated but there was damage to the home, fence, a shed and the yard. There was also damage to several signs, including a street sign and a stop sign that was found lodged into the vehicle. 

The vehicle was severely damaged. 

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