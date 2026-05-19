Denver police investigate car crash that damaged home, fence, yard
Police in Denver investigated a car crash early Tuesday morning, where investigators believe a vehicle crashed, causing massive damage. According to police, officers rushed to the crash scene at 10th Avenue and Perry Street before dawn.
They found a vehicle that had been involved in a crash with a lot of debris and damage. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated but there was damage to the home, fence, a shed and the yard. There was also damage to several signs, including a street sign and a stop sign that was found lodged into the vehicle.
The vehicle was severely damaged.