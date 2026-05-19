Denver police investigate car crash that damaged home, fence, yard

Police in Denver investigated a car crash early Tuesday morning, where investigators believe a vehicle crashed, causing massive damage. According to police, officers rushed to the crash scene at 10th Avenue and Perry Street before dawn.

Denver police investigated a crash involving a vehicle at 10th and Perry. CBS

They found a vehicle that had been involved in a crash with a lot of debris and damage. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

A home at 10th and Perry suffered damage when a vehicle crashed early Tuesday morning. CBS

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated but there was damage to the home, fence, a shed and the yard. There was also damage to several signs, including a street sign and a stop sign that was found lodged into the vehicle.

The vehicle was severely damaged.