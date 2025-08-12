Denver police arrest suspect in deadly road rage crash

Police in Denver have arrested a man they believe is connected to a deadly road rage crash from over the weekend. Officers said they arrested Diego Ortega-Camero on Monday a day after the deadly crash.

Investigators said officers responded to the crash in the area of East Hampden Avenue and South Yosemite Street about 7:25 p.m. on Sunday. The crash involved a motorist and a motorcyclist. When officers arrived, they found two adult male victims who appeared to be riding the same motorcycle.

Diego Ortega-Camero Denver Police

One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that there was a verbal altercation between the victims and the suspect, which escalated to a shot being fired by the motorcyclist. According to Denver police, the motorcyclist and motorist later met at the intersection of East Hampden Avenue and South Yosemite Street, where the crash happened.

Investigators said that information and evidence show that Ortega-Camero, 45, intentionally collided with the motorcycle and its two occupants, pushing them into the path of an oncoming motorist who struck them. Ortega-Camero ran away from the scene.

He remained in custody for investigation of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.