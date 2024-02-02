Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police arrest 13-year-old accused of shooting, killing man on RTD bus

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Denver have arrested a juvenile in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old male on an RTD bus last weekend. Officers rushed to investigate a shooting that happened on a bus near the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue about 6:41 p.m. on Jan. 27.

When officers arrived they found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. 

Investigators said it appears there was a verbal exchange between the suspect and the victim about the victim's leg blocking the aisle on the bus. That's when the suspect shot the victim, according to investigators. 

A second victim suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. 

Detectives identified the suspect as a 13-year-old male. He was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder. 

The juvenile's name has not been released to the public. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 5:13 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.