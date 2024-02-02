Denver police arrest 13-year-old accused of shooting, killing man on RTD bus

Police in Denver have arrested a juvenile in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old male on an RTD bus last weekend. Officers rushed to investigate a shooting that happened on a bus near the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue about 6:41 p.m. on Jan. 27.

When officers arrived they found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators said it appears there was a verbal exchange between the suspect and the victim about the victim's leg blocking the aisle on the bus. That's when the suspect shot the victim, according to investigators.

A second victim suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Detectives identified the suspect as a 13-year-old male. He was arrested on Thursday afternoon and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

The juvenile's name has not been released to the public.