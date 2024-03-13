Denver plans to plow residential streets, bike lanes as part of winter storm response

The City of Denver is preparing for the impending winter storm by calling the plan a "Tier 4" response. Snow totals for the Mile High City could be as high as 16 inches of snow and Foothills areas could see as much as 20 inches.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said the city will deploy the maximum number of snowplows once the flakes start flying. That means all 54 of the heavy plows will be covering the main roads of the city. The plan is for each plow to do two passes on those roads every 24 hours. The plows will be staffed with crews on 12-hour shifts.

Johnston teamed up with Amy Ford, director of Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for the update on Wednesday afternoon.

Johnston said the city has activated 36 residential plows which will also run 24 hours with crews on 12-hour shifts.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: School closings across Colorado

"Solid Waste Services will still be going forward as possible. We think they will be able to get to all the streets and alleyways," said Johnston.

Denver also activated its severe weather shelters for the unhoused community.

CBS

"Our message is 'stay safe' and stay off the roads if you can, don't drive," said Ford. "But if you do need to drive somewhere, please do a couple of things for us: make sure you have good tires and you are driving safely, and drive slowly."

Ford and Johnston said that while the bike lanes will be plowed, cyclists should be prepared to ride in a "shared lane condition."

"Obviously our plows will be out, we'll be working through our protected bike lanes," said Ford.

Ford also reminded property owners to shovel those sidewalks and those who see downed power lines to call 311 or the utility company immediately. The city will pick up broken branches as part of Solid Waste Services.

"Remember to help each other," said Ford. "Recognize that our neighbors and others may not be able to clear their sidewalks."

"Most important of all, the St. Patrick's Day Parade will be happening on Saturday and I will be there," said Johnston.