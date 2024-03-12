Denver activates severe weather shelter plan ahead of approaching winter storm

Denver officials announced Tuesday that it will activate severe weather shelters for the unhoused community as a winter storm system approaches on Wednesday.

City officials with the Department of Housing Stability will open severe weather shelters from 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 to 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16 at the McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave. and the Stone Creek shelter (former Best Western hotel), 4595 Quebec St.

Additional Information fro the City of Denver:

People experiencing homelessness are encouraged to walk up to the locations directly. Individuals with pets are directed to go to the Stone Creek shelter, which will be accepting pets.

City officials say the Department of Housing Stability will open overnight shelters in advance of the winter storm. CBS

The city also says that individuals in need of shelter should be referred to the "front door" shelter access points. Front door shelters include:

For individual men – Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.

Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

For more information about shelter access, visit denvergov.org/findshelter.

Denver Parks and Recreation will open all currently operating recreation centers as daytime warming centers during regular business hours on Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15, for people who need a place to warm up. Each center will have a designated area available for warming, with access to drinking water, restrooms, and a place to sit.

While not designated as warming centers, open Denver Public Library locations are available to the public as an indoor reprieve from the cold and snow. Double-check library hours in advance: denverlibrary.org/locations.

The city says the cold poses a serious danger to those who are unsheltered and encourages everyone to come inside.