Denver Pioneers to face University of Minnesota for U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game at Ball Arena

Thanksgiving weekend will bring one of the biggest events in college sports to Denver. Two storied hockey programs will match up at Ball Arena on Saturday, Nov. 29.

The University of Denver will host the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game for the first time in over a decade, and it's going to be big. The last time there was a large DU hockey game at Ball Arena was in 2023, when nearly 18,000 fans cheered as they played Colorado College for the Gold Pan trophy. It's a game that forward Reiger Lorenz has fond memories of.

Pioneers fans fill the stands of Ball Arena in Denver as the team played Colorado College for the Gold Pan trophy in 2023. CBS

"There were lots of fans that were supporting us, so it was super cool for us," said Lorenz. "It made us feel pretty special to beat an in-state rival, so it was a special game. I remember it pretty vividly."

The Pioneers won against the Tigers 2-0.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving, DU will be at Ball Arena again, this time versus the University of Minnesota.

"In the game, it gives you a little more juice. And think just beyond that, it makes us see how much we're supported in the Denver community and stuff like that," said Lorenz.

Even Coach David Carle is thrilled with the upcoming matchup.

"You see two blue bloods that get to clash," said Carle. "Fifteen national championships between the two programs. Lots of players that are drafted. They'll be 25-plus, probably, NHL picks that night on the ice."

University of Denver Pioneers face off against the Colorado College Tigers at Ball Arena on Jan. 27, 2023. CBS

For the players, it's a big night at a big arena.

"It's the level they all aspire to. They want to play in the National Hockey League, having a chance to play in an NHL building," said Carle.

The game Thanksgiving weekend will also be a family event for some. Lorenz said his family will be there to cheer him on.

DU bid for the game, knowing it could become a marquee event, says Vice Chancellor for Athletics Josh Berlo.

"It's really a statement about the power and strength and the loyalty of our fan base and the cachet and the legacy and the tradition of Denver hockey," said Berlo.

For Lorenz, who has been drafted by the Minnesota Wild, it might be a good time to make a point. It will give him a chance to show off his skills in front of players and fans from Minnesota.

DU also has a little revenge to chase. DU and UM played against one another in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game back in 2004 in St. Paul, in which the Pioneers lost to the Golden Gophers 5-2.