Denver Pioneers to face University of Minnesota for U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game at Ball Arena Thanksgiving weekend will bring one of the biggest events in college sports to Denver. Two storied hockey programs will match up at Ball Arena on Saturday, Nov. 29. The University of Denver will host the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame game for the first time in over a decade, and it's going to be big. DU also has a little revenge to chase. DU and UM played against one another in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game back in 2004 in St. Paul, in which the Pioneers lost to the Golden Gophers 5-2.