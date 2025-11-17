University of Denver Athletics​ holds "Teddy Bear Toss," helps out Together for Colorado Toy Drive

The Together for Colorado Toy Drive has kicked off, and for the next five weeks, the campaign will collect new, unwrapped toys for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. The drive is a partnership with University of Denver Athletics. Toy collection bins will be available at all home University of Denver athletic events during the holiday season.

On Friday, DU celebrated the launch of the toy drive collection with Boys & Girls Clubs members at the Pioneers hockey game at Magness Arena. DU held its annual "Teddy Bear Toss," and hundreds of stuffed animals flew through the air during the first intermission of the game between DU and Colorado College as fans tossed their donations onto the ice.

"I was surprised there was so much," one member named Keiling said.

After the toss, several Boys & Girls Club members helped the DU Cheer Squad gather the stuffed animals from the ice.

"It was cool to know that a lot of people came to throw bears," said Joey. "It was cold for sure, but it was cool to know that my family was watching me out there."

"It feels cool to be at this game because this is my first time going to a hockey game in person," he continued.

The athletic department also gave the club members tickets so they and their families could watch the game. It was a special night, both for the young hockey fans and for the kids who haven't attended a game before.

Friday's experience was the kind of opportunity kids get when they join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Being a member opens doors to new experiences and gives kids the chance to simply be kids.

University of Denver Athletics will continue collecting toy donations at all home games and matches. The cheer squad will also hold its annual Shop 'n' Drop collection on Saturday, Dec. 6.

You can also support the Together for Colorado Toy Drive by making a donation at any participating King Soopers store. Get the full list of those stores here.