Denver Pioneers set to travel to Las Vegas for their third consecutive Frozen Four appearance

The Denver Pioneers are heading to the Frozen Four for the third straight year and the fourth time in the last five. The men's ice hockey team took care of business against Western Michigan in the regional final, which was held in Loveland on Sunday.

"We have a high standard for success in Denver, and just to go there three times in a row feels really good and we're excited," defenseman Kent Anderson said after a 6-2 victory over the Cowboys.

Denver Pioneers players stand with teammates during ice hockey practice at Magness Arena on March 19, 2026. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Pios will play Michigan, the number one overall seed, on Thursday, April 9 in Las Vegas.

"I just think we're battle-tested and prepared to play at the level that you need to have success at this time of year," DU coach David Carle said.

The Pioneers and Wolverines last met in the Frozen Four in 2022. DU won that game in overtime.

DU is chasing an 11th NCAA championship.