Denver Pioneers men's ice hockey ready to begin 2026 NCAA tournament in Northern Colorado

The Denver Pioneers men's ice hockey team is preparing for a familiar quest, but the group knows it will require a new pathway to earn the prize.

The Pios have booked their ticket to the 2026 men's Frozen Four tournament. Denver will face the Cornell Big Red in the first round in familiar territory when puck drops inside Blue Arena at The Ranch Events Complex in Loveland.

Continuing under the leadership of head coach David Carle, the Pios have a chance to win the eleventh title in program history. Carle responded when CBS Colorado asked about how the Pioneers have been able to play some of their best hockey of the season at the right time.

"We have been for a good stretch here," Carle said. "We're finding ways to be on the right side of it, doing the little things that require winning at this time of year. And that's where you want to be."

Denver has already experienced success in March with the hockey team's victory in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship. The Pios defeated the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs 4-3 in double-overtime.

Among player recognitions this season, defenseman Eric Pohlkamp was recently named a top-10 finalist for the highest individual honor in men's college hockey, the Hobey Baker Award.

The men's college hockey tournament continues in its usual format this year, beginning with the regionals for all 16 teams participating. Faceoff begins between Denver and Cornell at 4 p.m. MT Friday, March 27 in Loveland. The regional final will then also be held in Loveland Sunday, March 29.

Once those games are decided, the Frozen Four teams will compete at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, beginning with the semifinals Thursday, April 9. The championship game will be held at 3:30 p.m. MT Saturday, April 11.

"I was fortunate to be on the (2024 championship team)" forward Sam Harris told CBS Colorado. "I want to relive that because it was the best month of my life winning that championship, and you know just having the opportunity to do it again is fantastic."