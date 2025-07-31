Fatal Denver assault unsolved so far, police release surveillance photos of suspect on an RTD bus

Denver police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a deadly assault. It happened the night of July 13 near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Broadway in downtown Denver.

The victim died of his injuries this week.

Police released photos that show the suspect on an RTD bus. His identity is unknown. In the photos, the man was wearing a backpack and a white hoodie.

Denver Police

The crime happened at approximately 10 p.m.

Anyone who knows who the man pictured in the photos is should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for a reward.

Denver Police

Denver Police