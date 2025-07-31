Watch CBS News
Fatal Denver assault unsolved so far, police release surveillance photos of suspect on an RTD bus

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

RTD surveillance photos show man suspected in Denver downtown murder
RTD surveillance photos show man suspected in Denver downtown murder 00:16

Denver police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a deadly assault. It happened the night of July 13 near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Broadway in downtown Denver.

The victim died of his injuries this week.

Police released photos that show the suspect on an RTD bus. His identity is unknown. In the photos, the man was wearing a backpack and a white hoodie. 

suspect3.jpg
Denver Police

The crime happened at approximately 10 p.m.

Anyone who knows who the man pictured in the photos is should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for a reward.

suspect2.jpg
Denver Police
suspect1.jpg
Denver Police
