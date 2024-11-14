Denver celebrates completion of pedestrian safety improvement project on Federal Boulevard, business owner looks forward to future

Progress is being made to improve safety on a busy stretch of Federal Boulevard near Empower Field at Mile High. On Thursday, Denver city officials and neighbors celebrated the completion of the North Federal Blvd Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project.

Work began last year on the stretch between 23rd Avenue and 27th Avenue that is intended to make it safer for pedestrians. The project includes new ramps, shorter crossings and slow-turn lanes for vehicles.

The construction team also made major drainage upgrades, which addressed flooding issues that plagued the area for years. The improvements were funded by the Elevate Denver bond approved by voters in 2017.

"We sent it to the voters in 2017, and a lot has happened since then -- COVID, the world has changed a lot in my view," said Amanda Sandoval, Denver City Council president for District 1. "Thank you for voting."

However, Sandoval acknowledged the challenges businesses faced during construction.

"On every side of privilege, there is a burden. A business opened and closed because of the construction," she said. "When you have an opportunity, support our local businesses, because that's what gets this done."

Federal Boulevard is considered one of Denver's most dangerous streets, with pedestrians and drivers both facing safety risks. Last year, there were more than 80 car crash fatalities on Denver streets. The lack of pedestrian infrastructure was a contributing factor.

Matthew Cupp, owner of Lockhart & Co. Barbers, said the construction has increased the safety for not only himself but also for his clientele.

"I've been almost hit on Federal more than once," Cupp said.

Besides those safety concerns when crossing the street, any weather-related event would make it a nightmare for the business owner.

"The street used to flood over the sidewalks, and at one point you couldn't even cross the intersection," he said.

Cupp also noted that the improvements have made it more efficient for pedestrians to cross.

"It used to take me 15 minutes or more to cross the street. Nobody wants to spend their lunch hour on the curb waiting for traffic," he said.

Despite the improvements, Cupp hopes the changes will also bring more foot traffic which he lost much of during the construction period.

Sandoval echoed concerns about businesses struggling during the project.

"Support our local businesses because that's what gets this done," she said.

As the holiday season approaches, Cupp is feeling positive about the future of his business and the safety of his clients.

"I like it. My favorite part of the new additions is the safety improvements," he said.