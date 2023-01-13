Denver opens holiday tree recycling locations

The City of Denver is opening nine holiday tree recycling locations on Saturday. All trees dropped for recycling must be natural and free of decorations.

Tomorrow, we are opening nine locations from 8am-2pm citywide for #Denver residents to recycle their holiday trees! Please remember to remove any decorations or tree stands. Weekday drop sites will reopen Tuesday.

For a location near you, visit https://t.co/0pP4FkVMiJ pic.twitter.com/B0QbueyX0U — Denver Dept of Transportation & Infrastructure (@DenverDOTI) January 13, 2023

Additional Information from the City of Denver:

The following Treecycle locations will be open WEEKDAYS from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)

Havana Nursery – 10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road)

Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (next to the Denver Animal Shelter)

*These locations will be closed on Monday, January 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

City of Denver

WEEKEND DROP SITES: Saturday Jan. 14, 21, and 28

The following Treecycle locations will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sloan's Lake Northwest Parking Lot – W. Byron Pl. and Yates St.

Bruce Randolph – E. 40th Ave. and Steele St.

Fred Thomas Park – 2400 Quebec St.

Evie Dennis School Campus – 4800 Telluride St.

Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

Carson Elementary - 5420 E 1st Ave.

Kennedy High School – Newland St. and Brown Pl.

Slavens Elementary – 3000 S Clayton St.

Congress Park – 850 N Josephine St.

Treecycle turns discarded Christmas trees into mulch after the holiday season. Free Treecycle mulch is made available to Denver residents at the Mulch Giveaway and Compost Sale in May. Please note, Treecycle is for Denver residents only.

Those who don't want to drop off their tree can leave your tree at your trash set-out location and we'll collect it as part of large item pickup. Trees left out for large item pickup will not be composted. Trees must be placed at least two feet away from collection carts, structures, or other obstacles.