Denver community gathers at state capitol for one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Rally goers speak out about the War in Ukraine, one year later

Rally goers speak out about the War in Ukraine, one year later

Rally goers speak out about the War in Ukraine, one year later

The state capitol was a wave of blue and yellow as Ukrainians of Colorado, a nonprofit dedicated to helping those in Ukraine, came together for a rally to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Marina Dubruva, who is a member of the nonprofit says the rally was a chance for people to find a sense of strength and hope, even when miles away.

"It is a year of bravery and strength of Ukrainian people," expressed Dubruva.

It's also been a year of pain and tears. Nearly 300,000 people have died fighting in this war.

They also took the time to acknowledge the donations that have helped them get through the year of war.

"We take the opportunity to use donations in the right way to help orphanages, to zoos in Ukraine, and also to help and send medical supplies for people who need it in Ukraine," said Dubruva.

Even some Russians came out to show their support for those in Ukraine.

Artem Znnatullin, a supporter of the people in Ukraine came out to express his frustration toward Russia's government.

"As a Russian, I am completely against the war that the Russian regime is doing right now against Ukraine," said Znnatullin.

He continued, "It's a tragedy that I am standing here and my country fires from tanks to artillery to people of Ukraine, it is very tragic."

The rally featured many speakers from the metro Denver Ukrainian community.

But as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its second year, Beijing is pushing for negotiations to end to the war.

China's president is now calling for a cease-fire in Ukraine.

Ukrainians of Colorado plan to host more events and fundraisers to continue to support their loved ones in Ukraine.

The nonprofit was founded in 2014 to unite Coloradans and raise awareness about Ukraine.

More on the nonprofit: www.ukrainiansofcolorado.org