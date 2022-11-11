Nuggets rise into Top 10 in CBS Sports NBA Power Rankings

Things are really starting to gel for the new-look Denver Nuggets, and basketball writers around the country are beginning to take notice.

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets attempts a shot while being guarded by Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 09, 2022. Dylan Buell / Getty Images

While center Nikola Jokic remains a force on both ends of the floor -- as he was during his second consecutive NBA MVP season a year ago -- the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to the lineup after long absences due to injury has been a big positive. So has offseason acquisition Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the team keeps racking up the wins in this season's early going.

They now stand at 8-3 and are ranked No. 6 in the latest CBS Sports NBA Power Rankings. They jumped 5 spots in comparison to the previous week's rankings.

"The Nuggets finished off a 3-0 week in style, erasing an 18-point lead while Nikola Jokic sat on the bench with five fouls against the Pacers. Jokic averaged 23.7 points, 8.7 assists and six rebounds for the week, while Michael Porter Jr. continued his incredible marksmanship from 3-point range, hitting 48 percent," wrote Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports.

Another bright spot has been the stellar play of Bones Hyland in his second year as a pro.

"Bones Hyland is making an early bid for Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 20 points over his last four games," Ward-Henninger writes.

The Nuggets are currently in the Top 10 among NBA teams in scoring, rebounds and assists/turnovers.