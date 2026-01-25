Denver Nuggets game in Memphis postponed due to weather, National Weather Service says "avoid travel"

The Denver Nuggets away game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday was postponed due to a weather system impacting much of the middle of the country, including power outages for hundreds of thousands of people. The team announced the postponement late Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service in Memphis said only light bands of snow are expected through the rest of the day, but accumulations, ice, wind speeds, and downed trees and debris are making road conditions dangerous. "Avoid travel," NWS Memphis said in an alert.

The weather is part of a system that's also causing the frigid conditions in Denver.

The 31-15 Nuggets game against the 18-25 Grizzlies will be rescheduled at a later time, but it wasn't immediately clear when the new game time would be announced. The Nuggets' next scheduled game is Tuesday at home against the 32-11 Detroit Pistons.