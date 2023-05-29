Denver Nuggets fans flock to new mural by local artist, Detour

On Monday night, Nuggets fans will finally know who the team will face off against in the NBA Finals – the Celtics or the Heat. Regardless of the result, Coloradans are already getting excited for the Finals, and a new mural by a local artist has become a popular spot for a photo-op.

"It lives up to everything that I expected," said Scott Peck, a longtime Nuggets fan.

With the NBA Finals just days away, there's an energy in the city that's hard to put into words, so on East Colfax, it's now shown in color.

With reds, pinks and yellows, the mural shows two familiar faces: Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray. It's the latest piece by Denver artist, Detour, and one of at least three Nuggets-related murals he's done around town.

"I sat here and watched my man do his painting, and from start to end he was very creative," said Raffiel Walker. "He painted it with his imagination. He didn't use any photos or nothing."

Walker watched the mural, located near Colfax Ave. and Race Street, come together over the weekend. Like many others in the city, his Nuggets fever is at an all-time high.

"I'm excited for Denver right now," he said. "I know when they win the championship, the city is going to explode."

On Monday, the nearby lot was a revolving door of ebullient Nuggets fans. Joan Marcano made a pit stop on his morning walk.

"I usually stay near City Park, but then I decided to come probably a mile out here just to check it out," he said. "I think the artist did a really good job capturing the essence of not only their faces and all, but Jamal Murray's action shot."

Scott Peck sought out the mural while in town from Portland. His love affair with the team started in 1984.

"I've never talked about a Nuggets game in player in June in my life," Peck said. "Seeing the mural, my heart really goes to it. Speaking of Thursday, just winning!"

On Twitter, Detour said he'll add to the mural when the team wins. For now, his art embodies hope and excitement of a city that's Nuggets crazy.

"You're riding down Colfax and you already know we're fittin' to win a championship," said Walker.