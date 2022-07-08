Denver metro area car thefts remain an issue; 100 vehicles stolen daily

Auto thefts across the state are showing no signs of slowing down, so we looked at ways you can avoid becoming the next victim.

According to the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority, nearly 100 vehicles are stolen every day from the Denver metro area. Last year, over 35,000 cars were stolen. At this point in 2022, 16,000 cars have been stolen.

When it comes to prevention, one of the first things people can do is park their car in a garage. With the understanding that you might not have the ability to park in a garage, it's important to park in a well lit area and make sure you remove the keys from your ignition and lock your vehicle completely.

It's important not to leave any valuables in your car that makes it enticing for it to be stolen, including a wallet, phone or purse.

Other preventative investments for your car might include steering wheel and brake locks.

If it's affordable, a tracking device could help investigators recover your car if it is stolen.