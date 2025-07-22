Denver Mayor Mike Johnston details challenges like housing, crime in State of the City Address

In his State of the City address, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston spoke about a wide range of issues and improvements affecting the city. Addressing housing issues, affordability, crime, and public safety while touting his administration's efforts toward renewable energy and reviving downtown Denver.

The Denver Performing Arts Center where the State of the City address was held on Monday. CBS

Johnston also shared his frustration with federal actions like immigration and budgets. The mayor then looked at where our city is now and where it could be headed.

Hundreds poured into a ballroom at the Denver Performing Arts Center for the State of the City address on Monday.

"It requires deciding what priorities and programs may be meaningful in times of growth but are not essential in times of need. That's the work ahead of us," Johnston said.

Beyond budget and clear tension with the Trump administration, Johnston highlighted the city's near record drop in homicide rate, and saw 45% fewer unhoused people on the street.

"We've closed every large encampment in the city and re-opened sidewalks to pedestrians and businesses," Johnston explained.

Johnston went on to say, "We focused on putting more officers on the streets and are on track to hire a total of 300 police officers during 2024 and 2025."

As a result, every policy or development impacts those downtown.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston showcases 16th Street CBS

Derek Friedman owns a sports store on the mall, SportsFan. He says he's seen big changes over the last few years that are bringing in more customers.

"There's definitely been a roller coaster on 16th Street," Friedman said, mentioning that years ago, "There were people carrying weapons into the store, and homeless folks who were really struggling in all ways that you can imagine, but we don't really see that anymore."

But even while many unhoused are off the street, critics say those people might not be better off, with many questioning if there are enough resources at the transitional housing options the city provides.

VIDEO: Watch the entire State of the City address

"Folks have access to mental health support, long-term housing navigation, workforce training, addiction treatment," Johnston went on the say, "But we're really focused on trying to get those services delivered faster so they can get access to housing and get out faster."

But every resource and shared plan to bring in new businesses and affordable housing projects to Denver costs money.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston CBS

"What we know is the strategies we're using are working, and what we want to do is keep implementing those strategy changes," Johnston said.

Johnston also said that current tax extensions that have been approved would continue to invest in downtown for years to come.

Now, as Monday's celebrations continued beyond the speech, Denver locals like Friedman are hoping Johnston's promises do too.

"Wait and see is a good way to characterize it, because you can't just have a single moment of investment post construction, it has to be a long period of time where you see the safety, security and the beauty continue to be invested in," Friedman said.

As the city looks to the budget for next year, city workers have shared concerns about investment in their jobs. And while Johnston shared his appreciation for their work in his address on Monday, many shared the continued concern that layoffs could still be ahead.