Mayor Johnston says thousands of Denverites could lose SNAP benefits, Colorado food banks brace for spike in demand

As the government shutdown continues with no end in sight, hundreds of thousands of Coloradans are at risk of going hungry with the potential loss of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

"Starting Nov. 1, we could have 100,000 Denver residents who will lose access to all SNAP benefits," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. "We know there are always families in need of food, but in this moment, because of the federal shutdown, we have an increasing risk of families that will be without food."

Johnston and his wife, Courtney Johnston, joined volunteers at the Food Bank of the Rockies on Saturday, where they helped sort and package food.

According to the governor's office, that number rises to more than 600,000 across the state. Among those who depend on SNAP benefits to have food on the table, half are children. And as the government shutdown continues, so does the risk of families being without food come November.

"The amount of SNAP benefits distributed on a monthly basis is $120 million," said Food Bank of the Rockies CEO Erin Pulling. "For every single meal a food bank provides, SNAP provides nine."

The state won't be able to put money on EBT cards until funding is restored. As a result, more and more people could rely on local food banks.

"We are doing everything we can to meet that need," said Pulling.

Yet food banks here in Colorado are already overwhelmed. Earlier this week, CBS Colorado spoke with the Weld Food Bank in Greeley, which says they've been experiencing a shortfall all year.

"We are at about 30,000 visits a month, up about 230% in folks coming just for our emergency food program," said Director of Marketing and Communications Weston Edmonds.

The Family and Intercultural Resource Center, or FIRC, in Summit County says they had to slash their budget in order to stockpile funds to prepare for increased demand.

"SNAP is a huge safety net for people," Executive Director Brianne Snow said. "It's kind of the first line of defense, actually, that captures a bunch of people that might not otherwise need to come here."

And as Republicans and Democrats are unable to come to an agreement, local food banks are asking for donations and help from volunteers.

If you or someone you know is struggling to afford food, resources to find help are available through the Colorado 211 website. You can also contact them by dialing 211 or calling (866)760-5489. Those in need of assistance can also find their nearest food banks through the Feeding Colorado website or by emailing info@feedingcolorado.org.

Contact your local food bank for more information on ways you can help volunteer or donate.