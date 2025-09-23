A Colorado mountain community food bank braces for SNAP changes amid growing need

In Summit County, food isn't just about the dinner table—it's about survival. The Family & Intercultural Resource Center has already seen a 350% spike in visitors since the pandemic, and now it's preparing for even more demand as federal SNAP benefits get harder to qualify for.

"SNAP is a huge safety net for people," Executive Director Brianne Snow said. "It's kind of the first line of defense, actually, that captures a bunch of people that might not otherwise need to come here."

"Things are really pretty busy right now; people come in every week just trying to stretch their budget."

According to Snow, some families save somewhere around $900 a month on groceries thanks to FIRC's food markets; money that often goes straight toward rent or childcare in one of the most expensive places to live in Colorado.

The nonprofit recently cut its food budget from $15,000 to $10,000 a week in order to stockpile funds, bracing for the impact of fewer SNAP dollars in the community.

Even households earning $50,000 a year often rely on help, because Snow says in Summit County it can take $100,000 for a family of three to stay afloat. "This is a necessity to live here," Snow said. "People forget, these folks are working really, really hard and still not able to make ends meet."

FIRC is asking for volunteers and donations as they prepare for what's next. Even with looming cost increases for supplies, the organization is confident donations will help keep working families full.

"We can take a dollar and make it much, much more because of our relationships with vendors," Snow said. "For us, any sort of cash contribution so that we can purchase food for individuals is, is very necessary for our operations."