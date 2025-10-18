Mayor Johnston says thousands of Denverites could lose SNAP, food banks brace for spike in demand As the government shutdown continues with no end in sight, hundreds of thousands of Coloradans are at risk of going hungry with the potential loss of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. "Starting Nov. 1, we could have 100,000 Denver residents who will lose access to all SNAP benefits," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. "We know there are always families in need of food, but in this moment, because of the federal shutdown, we have an increasing risk of families that will be without food."