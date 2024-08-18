Denver judge nearly killed in 2019 stabbing thanks healthcare workers: "I wouldn't have made it"

In a random attack on Aug. 18, 2019, Denver Judge David Blackett was stabbed by a stranger in his home. Blackett continues to return to the hospital where he was treated to thank the healthcare workers who saved his life.

Five years ago, Blackett arrived at Denver Health with no heartbeat. Sunday morning, he arrived with breakfast.

"I wouldn't have made it without the incredible team at Denver Health," said Blackett. "I've been a public servant most of my life. I want them to be reassured that it works. All of those efforts, all of those interactions, all of those minutes, they are meaningful."

Blackett, who has family members in healthcare, says his experience gave him a new understanding of the lengths healthcare workers go to care for their patients.

"Everyone had to be their best self that day, or else I wouldn't have made it," he said, reflecting on the grind that healthcare workers face daily.

He says his brush with death has changed his outlook on life.

"YOLT: You Only Live Twice," he said. "I try to relish every experience a little bit more. I would have missed so much if I hadn't survived."

Each year, Blackett celebrates what he calls his "alive day" with family and friends, a tradition that includes cooking and serving a meal for his guests.

Sunday, Blackett returned to Denver Health with donuts, bagels and fruit for the hospital staff.

Workers say this doesn't happen often.

"Just little things, acknowledgments," he said, hoping others would take away the importance of small acts of kindness.

When asked if he thinks about the man who attacked him, Blackett replied, "Not as much anymore. I think mainly about the people that got me where I am today."

Blackett says that the trauma of that day may never fully leave him, but he chooses to focus on the positive: "When I woke up, I thought, I'm going to make this one of the best things that ever happened to me."