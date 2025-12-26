Denver, Jefferson County cold weather shelter plans activated ahead of weekend freeze

In anticipation of frigid temperatures moving into Colorado this weekend, city and county officials in several areas have activated Cold Weather Shelter Plans.

Pacific moisture will begin moving into Colorado late Friday. The cold front, bringing freezing temps and precipitation, will move into the Front Range by Sunday morning, making Sunday a First Alert Weather Day. The Denver area can expect between 1 and 3 inches of snow. Areas of the high country may see between 4 and 9 inches of snowfall by Sunday night.

CBS

Beginning Saturday at 1 p.m., the Department of Housing Stability will provide additional shelter for those in need in Denver. The city's "front door" shelters are available at:

Individual men: Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center at 2222 Lawrence St.

Individual women: Samaritan House at 2301 Lawrence St.

Youth and young adults aged 12-24: Urban Peak at 1630 S. Acoma St.

Families: Inn at the Highland at 2601 Zuni St.

Families must go to the shelter in person with their children, as vouchers are no longer issued over the phone. Intake hours begin at 9 a.m. on the day the shelter is activated.

The shelters are pet friendly and provide food, showers and blankets. Transportation will be available from the downtown shelters to the cold weather shelters. City officials said the shelters will remain open as long as the cold conditions continue. Those with questions can contact the Connection Center at (303) 295-3366.

Jefferson County also announced plans to activate cold weather sheltering resources until 10 a.m. Monday. Shelter options in the area include:

Evergreen Christian Outreach Shelter at 27888 Meadow Dr. in Evergreen

The MAC at 3295 W. 72nd Ave. in Westminster

County Extreme Weather Mobile Shelters

To find resources near you, contact 2-1-1 Colorado. The free service helps Coloradans find assistance with a range of needs, including locating extreme-weather shelters and winter supplies.