Denver International Airport shows off "shiny" soon-to-be opening West Security Checkpoint

By Jesse Sarles

Officials with Denver International Airport on Friday shared a photo on social media of their new West Security Checkpoint. The TSA security area is scheduled to be operational in February.

Last week Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington described the checkpoint, saying it will have state-of-the-art technology and will be able to get passengers through security twice as quickly as the current checkpoints that exist at the Jeppesen Terminal.

"I think what we'll see is some relief," he said, referring to the long wait times some people have been experiencing in recent years while trying to get through security lines.

The new checkpoint will have 17 lanes for travelers.

Denver International Airport is seeing more air travelers coming through the facility every year. Washington said it's obvious "people have made a decision to travel."

The airport currently has three checkpoints open for regular air travelers in the terminal: North and South on Level 5 and the Bridge Security Checkpoint on Level 6.

