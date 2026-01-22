Denver International Airport hosts open house for feedback on Peña Boulevard improvements

The Denver International Airport is hosting an open house on Thursday night to hear from the community on proposed improvements to Peña Boulevard. This is the main corridor where more than 187,000 people use daily to get to and from the airport.

Peña Boulevard CBS

Airport officials say they want to see congestion in the area lowered. There is too much traffic to and from the airport. Airport officials also say there are too many crashes, unreliable travel time, and maintenance needs. Airport officials say much of Pena Boulevard does not meet their current design needs.

"That corridor is vital for our economy," said Michael Konopasek, spokesperson for Denver International Airport. "It connects the airport to the rest of the world. When it comes to ground travel, that is the main way that folks can get to and from the airport. It's also an important artery for those neighborhoods right there just north of I-70."

Peña Boulevard CBS

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 22, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Green Valley Ranch Recreational Center. Airport officials are providing American Sign Language and Spanish translators so there are no barriers. There will be childcare provided so parents can attend as well.

Officials say feedback is a critical part of the Peña Design and National Environmental Policy Act project and seeks to address things like traffic, construction, road conditions, and more.

Read more about the Peña Boulevard improvement project online.