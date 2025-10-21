Construction underway near Denver International Airport for future rental car facility

More construction is underway near the Denver International Airport as crews prepare for work associated with a future consolidated rental car facility at the airport.

Crews are working along Jackson Gap Street, just south of Pena Boulevard near Denver International Airport. CBS

Right now, crews are working along Jackson Gap Street, just south of Pena Boulevard. There will be short intermittent closures lasting one minute every five minutes. This will go from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, through the rest of 2025.

Traffic will be managed by a temporary traffic signal south of 74th Avenue. This temporary delay will mostly impact shuttles. Drivers through the area will be impacted as well.

The closures will primarily impact shuttles for off-site parking facilities located just south of the airport. Airport officials said this construction activity is separate from the recent work associated with the opening of the new diverging diamond interchange at Jackson Gap and Peña Boulevard.