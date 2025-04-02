Denver City Council approves $15 million traffic study on future of Peña Boulevard

The Denver City Council has approved a resolution to enact a $15 million traffic study on the future of Peña Boulevard, the 11-mile corridor connecting Interstate 70 with Denver International Airport. The airport says more than 135,000 vehicles use the roadway each year.

The city council passed the resolution Tuesday evening with nine yays, two nays and one abstention.

Afternoon traffic at Peña Boulevard in Denver, Colorado on Friday, December 6, 2024. Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Some believe expanding Peña Boulevard is the answer. The money will be used to conduct a required environmental study and will include input from Denver neighborhoods Montbello and Green Valley Ranch that may be impacted.

Earlier this year, airport CEO Phil Washington told CBS News Colorado, "I'm convinced we have to do something to improve Peña."

Since the airport opened, traffic on Peña has increased by 80%. In 2023, the airport served just under 78 million passengers. That number is projected to rise to 120 million by 2045, according to the airport. And residential and commercial development along the route has added to the congestion. Traffic times have tripled in recent years according to a study of traffic patterns along the corridor.

The contract is with Peak Consulting Group and includes a five-year timeline to perform the environmental study and design services of Peña Boulevard between I-70 and E-470 to the airport.