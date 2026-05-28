Ground stop issued for Denver International Airport as thunderstorms pass across Colorado's Front Range

A ground stop was issued at Denver International Airport on Thursday evening as thunderstorms passed across Colorado's Front Range.

The FAA ordered the ground stop just after 6 p.m. and it was set to be in effect until 7:15 p.m. The agency said there was a possibility that the stop might be extended beyond 7:15 p.m.

The order affects departures to Denver.

First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera said some thunderstorms that are affecting foothills areas have gusty winds but so far there have been no reports of hail with these storms.