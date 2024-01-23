Train issues at Denver International Airport expected to continue into Wednesday

Trains at Denver International Airport have been on the struggle bus. Tuesday morning, the airport's train system all but shut down, which left platforms crowded with passengers eager to get to their gates.

"We've seen some mechanical issues," said Stephanie Figueroa, public information officer for DIA. "While trains are running, they're at a very limited capacity, which is why we're seeing some of those backups on the platforms."

Airport staff urged travelers with flights out of the A concourse to use the bridge security, and then walk to their gates. Additional airport employees were eventually called in so buses could help transport people to the distant B and C concourses.

"Living in Denver, and using this airport a bunch, I know the sky bridge is like the secondary side street," traveler Brant Smith told CBS News Colorado.

Smith said he didn't mind the long walk, adding the moving walkways make it pretty easy. Yet some passengers found the journey on foot much more challenging.

"I'm handicapped, and I had to walk from the other side of the airport, which I didn't know, I've never been here," said Richard Brown. "It's taken me about an hour and a half to get across here. I didn't know until I got up to the trains that there was anything even wrong."

Refusing to detail what exactly the "mechanical, technical issues" are, airport officials say train delays will likely last into Wednesday morning.

"We're encouraging passengers to get here, extra early," Figueroa said. "We normally say two hours prior to your boarding time, now we're saying add 30 minutes to that."

Though frustrated, passengers like Brown are trying to stay optimistic.

"Well, it's aggravating," he said. "You've got to take everything with a grain of salt. Some days you're the windshield, some days you are the bug."

DIA staff said there are customer service agents available to help answer any questions:

TEXT/VIDEO CHAT: 720-902-9351

CALL: 720-730-4359