Denver International Airport seeks alternative clean energy options, CEO asks for help meeting future demand

Denver International Airport plans to increase how much energy it uses by 100% in the next two decades. However, airport CEO Phil Washington says demand would outpace supply, so for a second time this year the airport is looking into clean energy options.

Over the summer, Washington's announcement that plans were underway to study how a small nuclear reactor could power the airport drew a heated response. Members of the Denver City Council pushed back and the airport put their plans on hold.

The airport sent out a press release on Monday saying they are requesting information from the private sector and experts to integrate clean energy solutions within the airport's existing distribution network. They are also looking for options for the airport to store energy for busy travel seasons like the holidays.

Right now, the airport draws about 45 megawatts of electricity and expects by 2025 it will need more than 400 megawatts to support an anticipated 120 million annual passengers.

That's almost double the number of passengers that traveled through Denver's airport last year.

Washington said in a prepared statement that the goal is to "continue to be an innovative thought leader and understand more about new and emerging technologies that could help ensure the airport remains Colorado's top economic engine for future generations."