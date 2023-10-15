Denver hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with serious injuries; police seeking white Ford Explorer
Denver police are looking for an older Ford SUV after investigators say it was involved in a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian and then fled the scene.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday near the Bowlero at 6767 Leetsdale Drive. Police say the vehicle was a 2005 white Ford Explorer with Colorado license plate CJKK91.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation posted a Medina alert seeking the video. The SUV in the photo is not the actual vehicle involved but is the same color, make and model.
Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect is asked to call 911 or Denver police at 720-913-2012.
