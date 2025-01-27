Denver Health unveils naloxone vending machine that offers live-saving drug free of charge

Denver Health unveiled a no-cost naloxone vending machine on its hospital campus on Monday. The vending machine distributes the life-saving drug naloxone, otherwise known as Narcan, free of charge.

It's available to the community through the National Institute of Drug Abuse's VEnding machine Naloxone Distribution in Your community, or VENDY, program.

"We really engaged our community members with substance use experience to help us build this program. They told us how this could work to build the program," said Nicole Wagner, PhD, Assistant Professor, CU School of Medicine.

The vending machine is located at the Denver Health Hospital Campus, outside Pavilion K, at 667 Bannock St.

"This machine is simple and elegant and so is the message: your life matters regardless of your disease," said Sarah Christensen, MD, Medical Director of Outpatient Substance Use Disorder Treatment, at Denver Health.

Those who want access to naloxone can visit the vending machine at the Denver Health Hospital Campus, outside Pavilion K, located at 667 Bannock St. There are also medication and hygiene kits available for free 24 hours a day.

