Denver mayor orders flags lowered in honor of late Civil Rights leader Jesse Jackson

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced on Sunday that the city will lower flags in honor of one of the most prominent leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Jackson worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and was in Memphis with him the week that King was assassinated. American civil rights activist Al Sharpton said that Jackson was a mentor to him and called him "a consequential and transformative leader who changed this nation and the world." He was awarded the National Urban League's lifetime achievement award in 2018.

Hosea Williams, The Rev. Jesse Jackson, The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and Ralph Abernathy stand on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., on April 3, 1968, King was assassinated the next day. Charles Kelly/AP

Jackson also had a significant impact on U.S. politics, becoming the first Black candidate to appear on the presidential ballot in all 50 states in 1984. He was one of the founders of the "Rainbow Coalition," a diverse political group advocating for social justice, economic equality and fighting against racism. He also helped negotiate the release of a U.S. Navy pilot who was held hostage in Syria.

Jackson died on Feb. 17 at the age of 84. His son, Rep. Jonathan Jackson, said he died peacefully surrounded by family.

(L-R) Martiin Luther King III, Rev. Al Sharpton, Roslyn M. Brock, Rev. Jesse Jackson and Rev. C.T. Vivian march in the 50th Anniversary Commemorative Freedom Walk June 22, 2013 in Detroit. Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

Flags in Denver will be lowered through Feb. 28 in honor of his life and legacy.

"Jesse Jackson was a titan of the Civil Rights Movement, a ferocious advocate, and a fearless trailblazer whose 'Rainbow Coalition' changed our nation forever," said Johnston. "By challenging the status quo, he reminded us that progress is possible when we stand together. Today we stand together in honoring his incredible life and work."

Funeral services will be held for Jackson in multiple places that were important to him. Jackson will lie in state at Rainbow PUSH Coalition in Chicago on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27. A formal service will be held on March 6 at the People's Celebration at House of Hope in Chicago, followed by a private homecoming service the following day.