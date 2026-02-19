New Rev. Jesse Jackson funeral and celebration of life services schedule announced

A new schedule of funeral and celebration of life services for Rev. Jesse Jackson have been released. He died early Tuesday morning at age 84.

The Jackson family initially announced their plans Wednesday night, but Thursday afternoon said they heard from leaders in South Carolina and Washington D.C., "two places of profound significance to him," who "extended the extraordinary honor of allowing him to be celebrated in formal services."

Jackson was born and raised in South Carolina before moving to Chicago, and had a historic impact on American politics as well.

Here is the new memorial schedule for Rev. Jackson:

Thursday, Feb. 26 and Friday, Feb. 27

Lying in State at Rainbow PUSH Coalition

930 E. 50th Street, Chicago, IL

10:00 a.m.

March 1 – 5

Travel dates for formal services in South Carolina and Washington, D.C.

Friday, March 6

The People's Celebration at House of Hope

752 E. 114th Street, Chicago, IL

Doors Open: 9:00 a.m.

Service: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Private Homegoing Celebration at Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Limited capacity.

A spokesperson for the Jackson family said they will share additional details and information for public registration to attend services soon. They will also share a livestream of the services for the public.

The family asks that all flower and condolence cards be sent to:

Leak & Sons Funeral Home

7838 S. Cottage Grove Avenue

Chicago, Illinois 60619