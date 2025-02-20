Denver Fire Department no confidence vote underway, members say new "scare tactic" is being used

Members of the Denver Fire Department began voting Thursday on a vote of no-confidence in their chief and deputy chief, as their own union urged them to reject the no-confidence vote.



Denver Fire Chief Desmond Fulton Courtesy / Denver Fire Department

The vote is asking roughly 1,100 firefighters if they have confidence in Chief Desmond Fulton and Deputy Chief Kathleen Vredenburgh to continue to lead the fire department. The vote was triggered by an April 2024 CBS News Colorado investigation into the chief's use of comp time.

In advance of this week's vote, the fire department union's collective bargaining committee urged members to strike down the no-confidence vote. The department is expected to enter collective bargaining with the city this year on a new contract.

On Monday, fire department members were sent a message from the bargaining committee.

"While the committee embraces individual opinion regarding the vote, the Collective Bargaining Committee Members believe that a vote of no-confidence will not benefit the current bargaining efforts," read the committee statement.

Firefighters have faced a barrage of efforts to sway them from voting no-confidence in their department leadership.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston wrote a letter earlier this year that appeared aimed at derailing the no confidence vote.

One Denver firefighter, who said he voted in favor of the no-confidence measure, told CBS News Colorado the union message "made a lot of people mad." He said trying to tie firefighter's compensation package with the conduct of the department's chief "is 100% wrong. I think most people have made up their minds, and this solidified it either way." The fire department member asked that his name not be used for fear of retaliation.

CBS News Colorado attempted to speak Thursday to Chris Ferguson, the president of local 858, but he said he was tied up in meetings all day.

The voting will conclude at 5 p.m. on Friday.