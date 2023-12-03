Denver fans in Houston chant "let's go Broncos" as game against Texans sets to kick off

A large contingent of Denver Broncos fans were seen at NRG Stadium in Houston Sunday morning ahead of kickoff.

The fans broke out into a "let's go Broncos" chant while donning orange jerseys to show their support for Denver in the game that could help contribute to a Broncos playoff berth.

"LOTS of Broncos fans," CBS Colorado Sports Anchor Romi Bean tweeted from the stadium Sunday morning.

Broncos players pumping up the crowd. LOTS of Broncos fans. A “let’s go broncos” chant just broke out too pic.twitter.com/kQA54Wn1hE — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) December 3, 2023

While a drive to Houston can be done in two days -- or less than one if you're caffeinated or have a copilot -- flights are only about two and a half hours and can be had as low as $100 if purchased far enough in advance. That could explain the Broncos fans' presence on Sunday.

Another explanation could be that Houston saw the second-highest rate of new residents from other metro areas in the last year, according to census data. And while lots of Texas residents have been moving to Colorado too, that census data, as well as address-change data from the U.S. Postal Service certainly paints a picture of lots of Denverites putting down roots in the Lone Star State.

A wide photo of the stadium further shows a number of orange jerseys in the stadium.

No but really - look at all the ORANGE pic.twitter.com/41Y6IFY0KB — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) December 3, 2023

Anyway, back to football.

What started as an abysmal year for the Broncos has culminated into a moment where they're squarely in playoff territory following five wins in a row, bringing them to 6-5 and second place in the division. The Texans are 6-5 too and are also hoping to clinch a playoff berth.

The Denver Broncos are trying to become just the fourth NFL team to recover from a 1-5 start to make the playoffs in the Super Bowl era and at 6-5, they're taking a winning record into December for the first time since 2016.

Broncos Cornerback Damarri Mathis was questionable with a back injury, but appears to be back and ready for the game. The Texans, however, had a number of injuries with four players questionable and Tight End Dalton Schultz out of the game.

You can watch the Broncos vs. Texans game on CBS or Paramount+ at 11 a.m. MST.