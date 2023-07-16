Denver Donor Dash celebrates lives lost, lives saved through organ donation

Thousands of people gathered for the 24th annual Donor Dash at Washington Park in Denver. The 5K run/walk honors those who are organ, eye and tissue donors, as well as celebrates those who receive those lifesaving donations.

"This day always is one of the biggest reminders to me of what I went through and how important it was," said Claire Montour, a triple organ recipient.

Fifteen years ago, Montour received a heart, liver and kidney from one donor, in one operation. It transformed her life.

"I could breathe. I could walk. I had energy. I got to be with my family," Montour told CBS News Colorado.

Every single runner and walker at the Donor Dash has a story to tell about organ, eye or tissue donation.

"We're walking in honor of my husband, Danny," said Anita Encinias, leader of Team Snoopy.

Team Snoopy was one of 172 teams that signed up for the Dash.

"It really is a celebration of his life, and the life that he was able to give to others," Encinias said.

Out of her and her daughter's pain and loss is a miracle that they can hold onto.

"It's beautiful to know that he gave the gift of sight to two different people," she explained.

CBS News Colorado's Michael Spencer was one of the hosts of the event.

This year, Donor Alliance held a ribbon ceremony to recognize each of the important groups that make up the donor community: supporters, living donors, donor families, recipients, and those still waiting on a transplant list.

"A gift of life…it's more than just a gift of life. It's a gift of time and a gift of health," Montour explained.

Donor Dash is truly a celebration of lives lost and lives saved through organ, eye, and tissue donation.

It's easy to become an organ, eye and tissue donor. Check "yes" when you renew your driver's license or state ID, and have a conversation with your family about your wishes.