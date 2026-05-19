Denver crash leaves home heavily damaged days before family graduation party

In a high-traffic area near 10th Avenue and Perry Street in Denver, neighbors say slowing down and being vigilant is critical after a driver crashed into a family's home.

Denver Police Department said officers responded to a crash involving a single vehicle and a structure in the 900 block of North Perry Street in the early hours Tuesday.

Melissa's home was rendered unsafe after a car crashed into it. Neighbors say the area of 10 Ave and Perry St in Denver is a high-traffic area, and they hope drivers will slow down. CBS

"It vibrated the whole house," homeowner Melissa told CBS Colorado. "Our entire house is covered in glass."

Melissa and her family are now dealing with extensive damage after a vehicle slammed into their property.

"The roof is structurally unsound at this point," she said. "The patio is detached. The sheds exploded."

The crash happened just days before her daughter's high school graduation celebration.

"It's more than just the impact on the physical house," Melissa said. "Our party area is now gone, tables, chairs. So now we have to figure that out in three days."

Neighbors say speeding has long been a concern in the area.

The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said planned improvements at 10th Avenue and Perry Street are intended to improve pedestrian safety and slow traffic.

According to DOTI, the project includes narrowing 10th Avenue, shortening pedestrian crossing distances and improving bus stop safety.

At the southeast corner of the intersection, next to the home that was hit, the city plans to extend the sidewalk by 8 feet using concrete to create a larger waiting area for bus riders.

The city also plans to add paint and posts at the northeast and southwest corners of the intersection to narrow the roadway, reduce pedestrian crossing distances and slow right turns. A new crosswalk is also planned across Perry Street on the south side of the intersection.

Additional improvements are planned near the Lakewood Gulch Trail crossings northeast of the intersection.

The project is expected to go out to bid soon, with installation anticipated this fall.

Melissa said access to public transportation was one reason her family bought the home three years ago. Now, she hopes drivers will be more careful.

"This is a high-traffic area, onto the highway, onto the trains, back to Colfax," she said. "Just more people being more vigilant, self-accountability."

Meanwhile, the family is scrambling to find a new place to celebrate the graduation after their patio was damaged in the crash. The family is working to raise money through crowd funding online.

"If anybody has a space that we could utilize, maybe a restaurant with a small room that we could use — because now we won't be able to cook — that would be really helpful," Melissa said.