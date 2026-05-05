Denver opens cold weather shelters ahead of freezing overnight temps

On Tuesday, the City and County of Denver activated their cold weather shelter plan as freezing temperatures are expected overnight.

The extra shelters will open at 6 p.m. and close at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Families must go in person, with their children, to the Inn at the Highlands, located at 2601 Zuni Street, to access services. Intake hours for family shelter vouchers begin at 9 a.m.

Denver officials say once the motel voucher capacity is reached, a dedicated family shelter will be opened as backup.

Youth and young adults aged 12-24 can find shelter at Urban Peak, located at 1630 S. Acoma St. For individual women, the Samaritan House Smith Road will be available. Samaritan House is located at 6240 Smith Rd. Individual men can find shelter at the Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center at 2222 Lawrence St.

Transportation is available from the downtown shelters to the cold weather sites.

The shelter sites are pet-friendly and will provide food and blankets.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Connection Center at (303) 295-3366.

The city says all currently operating recreation centers will also serve as daytime warming centers on Wednesday during their regular business hours. The designated warming areas will include access to drinking water, restrooms, and seating. Denver Public Library locations will also be open to the public.