Denver activates Cold Weather Shelter plan as snow begins falling Thursday

The City and County of Denver has activated its Cold Weather Shelter plan with snow and cold coming to parts of Colorado on Thursday. According to the city, the Department of Housing Stability will provide extra shelter beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 8, and will remain open as long as cold weather conditions continue.

The city said those in need of shelter should go to the city's "front door" shelter access points which have expanded capacity for the cold weather.

Those front door shelters include:

For individual men – Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth/young adults ages 12-24 – Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.

For families - Inn at the Highland, 2601 Zuni St. For additional support or questions, contact the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

A 24/7 shelter will also be available at 2601 W. 7th Ave., 375 S. Zuni St., and at 4411 Peoria St.

CBS Colorado's First Alert Meteorologists have called for Thursday to be a First Alert Weather Day as widespread snow is expected along the I-25 corridor and in downtown Denver. Snow will continue through Thursday afternoon and evening before tapering off from northwest to southeast.

Additional Information from the City and County of Denver:

Families in need of shelter must go in person with their children to the Inn at the Highlands, 2601 Zuni St, to access services. Vouchers will no longer be issued over the phone. Intake hours for family shelter vouchers begin at 9 a.m. on the day the shelter is activated. If motel voucher capacity is reached, a dedicated family congregate shelter will be opened as backup when needed.

All shelter sites are pet-friendly and provide food, showers, and blankets. Transportation will run daily from downtown shelters to cold weather shelter sites. Security will be present at each site, and shelters will deactivate once weather improves.