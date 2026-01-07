Will quick-hitting Colorado storm that's bringing new snow to Denver be a "boom" or "bust"? It depends on dry air.

A quick-hitting winter storm will bring accumulating snow across Colorado in the next 12 hours.

Radar will gradually fill in on Wednesday evening, with snow expanding across the high country first. As precipitation moves toward the Front Range overnight, some locations may experience a brief period of rain before transitioning to snow.

File photo of snow in Denver Jon Paciaroni / Getty Images

By the Thursday morning commute, widespread snow is expected along the I-25 corridor and in downtown Denver. Snow will continue through Thursday afternoon and evening before tapering off from northwest to southeast.

One key element of this storm is the intrusion of dry air. How far south that dry air pushes, and how strong it becomes, will determine whether this system leans more "boom" or "bust." If dry air is stronger or advances farther south than expected, snow totals will trend lower. If it remains weaker or farther north, totals will come in higher.

CBS

At this point, 1–4 inches still looks reasonable across the Front Range, with a slushy 1–2 inches for many locations east of Denver across the plains. With marginal temperatures, significant melting is expected, and many areas will likely finish on the lower end of snowfall totals.

CBS

The foothills and Colorado Springs can expect 3–6 inches, with up to 10 inches possible on the Palmer Divide, especially just south of Castle Rock. In the high country, 6–12 inches is expected for Vail Pass and near the Eisenhower Tunnel, with 4–8 inches at lower elevations.

CBS

Travel impacts will be greatest on Thursday morning and Thursday evening. Temperatures will drop sharply after sunset Thursday, falling into the teens and low 20s. Any wet, slushy, or snow-covered roads will likely refreeze, creating icy conditions. Use caution Thursday night into early Friday morning. Road conditions should improve significantly after sunrise on Friday.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm watches have been issued for portions of the high country and areas south of the Denver metro area.