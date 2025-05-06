Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver City Council rejects extention of Flock Safety cameras

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Denver City Council rejects extention of Flock cameras
Denver City Council rejects extention of Flock cameras 00:42

The Denver City Council unanimously rejected a two-year extension of the Flock Safety camera program. The vote happened on Monday night. 

The cameras have been installed at 70 intersections across Denver. The cameras snap a photo of a license plate or vehicle in an attempt to catch criminals. 

flock-safety-cameras.jpg
Flock Safety

Denver police claim the cameras have led to 275 arrests, recovered 180 stolen vehicles and helped solve several homicides. Investigators say the cameras have helped track down suspects in a $12 million jewelry heist earlier this year. 

Some council members discussed privacy concerns and who may have access to that footage. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.