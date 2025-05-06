Denver City Council rejects extention of Flock Safety cameras

The Denver City Council unanimously rejected a two-year extension of the Flock Safety camera program. The vote happened on Monday night.

The cameras have been installed at 70 intersections across Denver. The cameras snap a photo of a license plate or vehicle in an attempt to catch criminals.

Flock Safety

Denver police claim the cameras have led to 275 arrests, recovered 180 stolen vehicles and helped solve several homicides. Investigators say the cameras have helped track down suspects in a $12 million jewelry heist earlier this year.

Some council members discussed privacy concerns and who may have access to that footage.