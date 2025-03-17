Denver care facility takes in residents displaced by explosion

Days after an explosion shook the Eastern Star Masonic Retirement Community in Denver, neighbors are stepping up to support displaced residents. The Denver Fire Department says a power line that was struck during construction caused an explosion and transformer fire at the facility Wednesday.

Eight people were injured, and nearly 90 residents were displaced. Eastern Star said on its Facebook page that the community's two cats and all residents are safe and being taken care of, but it could be weeks before a damage assessment of the property is completed.

Clothes, supplies and a warm bed welcomed many of the 87 displaced residents to their new home at Harvard Square by Cogir.

"I was working and got a phone call," said Paul Fisher.

Fisher's 98-year-old mother, Jane, was on a bus outside when the explosion rocked her memory care facility Wednesday.

"Surprise, shock a little bit. With an explosion of that nature, you kind of wonder... what are these folks thinking," Fisher said.

At nearby care facility Harvard Square by Cogir, brand new Executive Director Phyllis DeLaricheliere jumped into action.

"We went down with blankets, water bottles, and our nurses went," DeLaricheliere said. "You see all of these really wonderful seniors just in the parking lot and confusion, a lot of confusion, ambulances, fire trucks."

With 87 residents now without homes, she knew exactly how to help.

"We just finished a renovation. We actually have empty rooms. If you need us, let us know, and we will come and get you," DeLaricheliere said.

Harvard Square staff scrambled to put together rooms and welcome displaced memory care patients like Jane Fisher. As of Sunday, they had accepted 13 residents, with more on the way.

"She wandered around the first morning, looking around, trying to figure out where she was," Fisher said. "We told her she was on vacation, so right now, she's on vacation."

It could be months before residents are cleared to re-enter Eastern Star.

"We will keep them for as long as they need us to," DeLaricheliere said. "We're really trying to set up a home for them."

"It was very nice to know she's been taken in. The only problem is everything she owns is in that room, and we can't get to it. Nobody can bring it out to us," Fisher said.

For now, family and the community are stepping up and bringing displaced older adults the essentials they need to feel at home.

"We got her a nice sweater," Fisher said while holding up some new clothes he was bringing his mother. "Some Kelly green pants for the day."

"We have boxes of fresh brand-new bath towels, toothpaste, bath rugs, bathrobes," DeLaricheliere said while sorting through tons of donations. "The generosity in the community is, I mean, I'm trying not to get teary. It's really overwhelming, and I'm really grateful."

Eastern Star is collecting monetary donations, and Harvard Square is collecting supplies and donations for displaced residents. If you want to donate, you can bring clothes, nightstands, dressers, and personal care supplies to Harvard Square by Cogir.