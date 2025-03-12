Watch CBS News
Fire, explosion happens at Denver assisted living facility, several people taken to the hospital

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Fire Department is investigating a fire that caused an explosion inside a building in Denver Wednesday morning.

According to DFD, the fire broke out at a large nursing assisted living facility near Quebec Street and Smith Way around 11:30 a.m. Just after noon, DFD tweeted an explosion had been reported inside the building.

Authorities said ten people were evaluated for injuries, eight of which were taken for treatment, but their injuries are unknown. Two others were evaluated and cleared at the scene.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

